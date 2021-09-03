The first week of school always brings butterflies, usually about finding classes, hoping friends are in the same lunch hour or seeing crushes in the hallway for the first time in a year.
But this year at Webster Groves High School, it’s all about midriffs — and whether students should be allowed to wear them. The dress code, which was amended during the 2017-18 school year by a group of stakeholders including students, parents and staff, states: “Tops should completely cover the abdomen and should cover the upper body in a way that is consistent with an academic setting.”
Students are pushing against the dress code — some recently protested outside the high school — challenging what the administration deems “respectful” in a school setting.
Those not complying with the dress code face consequences. According to the student handbook, attire not in keeping with the dress code will be addressed with the student privately, with the student given an opportunity to correct the issue. Parents/guardians will be called. For repeat offenders, a student may be sent to the in-school intervention center or face out-of-school suspension.
Webster Groves High School senior Bridget Moehlman took the first in a series of steps to bring attention to the school’s dress code and the ways in which the high school enforces it. Moehlman created an online petition on Change.org, which collected more than 1,000 signatures in the span of two days. As of Sept. 1, the petition had garnered more than 1,600 signatures.
“I started the petition because I felt like the dress code wasn’t fair and sexualized women’s bodies,” she said. “Male staff members asking females to pull their shirts down or their shorts up makes females feel uncomfortable. My crop top or midriff should not be distracting and a reason to get dress-coded.”
Students followed Moehlman’s lead, creating stickers, cropped shirts and social media posts with the phrases, “I am not a distraction” and “Demolish the dress code.”
Intense debate among parents also surfaced on social media. A post featuring the petition in a Webster Groves community Facebook group garnered nearly 300 comments, ranging in support for the current dress code to outright anger over it.
Webster Groves resident Jennifer Grotpeter, who has two daughters at the high school, has been outspoken about the issue. She claims the current dress code is outdated and inherently sexist because it’s only enforced against girls.
“My daughter’s abdomen is not a distraction,” she said. “This is a public school, legally obligated to educate all children equally, not take time out of my daughter’s math class to discuss her abdomen. That also tells girls that something is wrong with them.”
Others on social media disagreed.
“It seems reasonable to me to have the dress code and this particular rule about midriffs,” Emily Jenkins said. “There’s always been this rule and other dress code rules as far as I know since I went there 15 years ago. I don’t see the big deal.”
Back at Webster Groves High School, about 100 students of all genders demonstrated outside Robert’s Gym on Friday, Aug. 27, to show support for the movement by wearing cropped shirts showing their midriffs.
Not all students who participated were cited for violating the dress code. A select few were, however, and students used the opportunity to point out inconsistencies in the enforcement of the policy.
Webster Groves High School Principal Matt Irvin said the dress code is not being more heavily enforced than in previous school years.
“I don’t think I would concede to that premise — being in school, as opposed to being virtual — and the ebb and flow of attires have probably shifted a bit as well,” he said. “I know it certainly got our attention when there was an action taken by some students to draw attention to it.”
Irvin has set up meetings with students, including Moehlman, to better address their concerns.
Ava Musgraves and Jackson Parks are Webster Groves High School students and staff members of the school’s student newspaper, The Echo. Musgraves is the print editor and Parks is the editor-in-chief of the publication. Maren DeMargel, who took the photos for this piece, is the podcast editor for The Echo. Times staff members also contributed.