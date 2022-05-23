Webster Groves High School student Olivia Hotze has pitched an idea for a “Wellness Course” to be added into the curriculum.
The wellness course would educate students about mental illnesses, how they affect people and how to cope with them. It would also create a safe space for students to talk about or ask questions regarding mental health.
Hotze pitched the idea at a recent school board meeting.
“I am really happy about the way the presentation went,” she said. “Everyone seemed really supportive of it, which made me feel great and excited for it to hopefully work out.”
Earlier this month, Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson sent a survey to students, staff and families, asking what changes they wanted to see in the upcoming years to best support and prepare students for post-high school life. One of the options was more awareness for emotional, social and physical well being of staff and students.
The earliest the class would be added to the schedule would the fall of 2023, and the class would be taught by a health certified teacher.
