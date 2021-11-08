A fourth grader at Clark Elementary School in the Webster Groves School District was commended by the school board for organizing a donation drive for Afghan refugees.
Helena Chinnadurai received a Certificate of Academic Excellence for her efforts at the Oct. 28 board of education meeting. Clark Elementary Principal Joe Hays was on hand to introduce her.
“On Aug. 24, Helena wrote a letter. She said she saw there would be a lot of refugees coming in and she wondered if we could do a donation drive,” said Hays. “I said, ‘Yes, that sounds amazing. Let’s start organizing.”
According to Hays, Helena took the reins during the organization process, working with school administrators to bring the drive into being.
“One night I heard on the news about the Afghan refugees and I couldn’t stand it. I knew I should do something,” said Helena. “Clark is always kind and helpful, so I knew I should do it there. We gained supplies and support quickly. I love being a Clark student.”
Hays said the drive was extremely successful, with over 500 items donated, from diapers and wipes to a wide assortment of hygiene products. Many donations came with notes of encouragement and pictures drawn for the refugees.
“Helena and her friends made posters to hang around school and even did a short skit over the morning announcements to tell people about the drive,” said Hays. “We’re so proud of Helena and our Clark Eagles. As I say to students often, we are our best selves when we are looking out for others.”