After two years of the COVID-19 crisis, the pandemic now appears to be on the wane. However, the after-effects still have many college students feeling stress from the illness, its economic impact and relentless uncertainty.
Patrick Stack, director of Counseling and Life Development at Webster University, said the number of students seeking counseling was already increasing before 2020. Then the deadly pandemic hit, and the numbers increased dramatically — not just at Webster, but across the country.
“Some students have been prevented from a ‘normal’ mourning of relatives and friends who have passed,” explained Stack. “Important rituals such as funerals were canceled due to COVID. This prevented students from receiving emotional support from family and friends. Some students became deeply depressed and anxious.
“Everyone hopes there is no COVID surge due to the mask requirements now going away,” added Stack. “Some people are seriously considering continuing to wear the masks. Personally, I will wear a mask in some indoor events.”
Stack said precautions are still in order. As for the “long haul” effects of COVID, he said there will be some residual effects such as increased anxiety. COVID has the potential to cause unknown physical problems for those who were affected by the virus, as well as psychological issues such as anxiety, depression and anguish.
Stack said he is encouraged that the younger generation clearly considers mental health to be just as important as physical health. They seek out help because they know mental health is all part of the whole person.
“I am inoculated with an incredible amount of hope about the future because of the leadership and vision of our younger generation. They are not afraid to reach out,” Stack said.
Schools across the country have taken steps to address mental health needs. Some have set aside days for students to decompress. They also have partnered with physicians, psychiatrists and suicide prevention programs.
Webster University has had a partnership with Dr. Dale Anderson, a psychiatrist who studied at the psychiatric clinic at Washington University School of Medicine. Anderson was introduced to cognitive therapy by Dr. George Murphy, a pioneer in the field of suicide prevention.
Waiting For Help
The wait time in St. Louis to see a psychiatrist can now be several months, according to Stack. He said Anderson has agreed to see Webster students within a three-to-four-week period. He will respond to a “life or death emergency” immediately.
“I am so grateful to live and work in a community such as Webster Groves,” said Stack. “The university has a wonderful working relationship with Webster police and fire. Our Director of Public Safety Rick Gerger must be given credit for that.”
Anderson is a psychiatrist who takes time to understand his patients.
He does not see several people within an hour. He also expects the client to work toward optimal health using the techniques of cognitive behavior therapy.
Anderson refers to cognitive therapy as “CoPow.” He avoids the word “therapy” because he said some people feel therapy is for “weak-minded people.” He said young people don’t share these feelings, but they do like “power” over their lives as expressed in “CoPow.”
“I saw so many people being negatively affected by the pandemic — and not having access to the benefits of cognitive therapy — so I created a free online app designed to help people cope with the stresses of the pandemic,” Anderson said.
“The app uses a guided video and audio presentation to give people a choice of 12 topics related to problems caused by the pandemic, ranging from frustration with being isolated in quarantine, fears about the vaccines, fears of getting COVID-19, excessive drinking to cope, the loss of loved ones due to the pandemic and more,” he explained.
The app is great for young people who are technologically savvy. They can focus on particular problems they are coping with and how to address them. However, Anderson concedes that online technology has been a double-edged sword during the pandemic.
“It does take effort to deal with the loss of structure with online learning, working from home and prolonged cutbacks of regular social activities during the pandemic,” said Anderson. “But the app provides ideas and then points people to creative solutions.”
Dealing With Disinformation
So many pandemic problems have been hard to address because of disinformation, mixed messages and “outside noise.” All factors that can increase severe anxiety.
“It’s very challenging,” said Anderson. “One young man told me that he was hesitant to get vaccinated because he didn’t want to ‘get injected with the virus.’ As a result of such misunderstanding, I realized there was a need for effective ways to inform about the vaccines.
“So, in the app, I’ve obtained special permission to include computer-generated animation which illustrates clearly, what the mRNA vaccines do within our cells — and also what they don’t do — so people will be able to picture the process step by step and learn how it prepares our immune systems to deal with COVID,” he added.
Anderson also obtained special permission to include laser videography to show how particles are released from the mouth and nose when people speak, cough and sneeze when not wearing a mask. Also included are how three different kinds of masks compare in stopping the spread of the virus.
“If a picture is worth a thousand words, a video is worth a million,” he said.
Anderson said he has admired Patrick Stack’s work during the pandemic. He said Stack understands that when students are cut off from activities they enjoy like face-to-face contact with friends, spontaneous conversations, sports, concerts, plays and physically attending classes, they will have feelings of loss.
“On numerous occasions over the years, Stack and I have had discussions about ways to provide the best counseling for students,” said Anderson. “We’ve put together events attended by students and staff in which we emphasize stress management using real life scenarios they encounter in their daily lives.”
Anderson said Stack brings a wealth of knowledge from a mastery of clinical psychology, linguistics, a genuine concern for the happiness and well-being of students and people in general.
He said Stack keeps up with the latest information on the best and most effective techniques to help college students develop healthy adaptive responses to stress — and ways to find enjoyment in interacting with other students and professors.
“Patrick is approachable and has a rare manner that is both warm and welcoming,” said Anderson. “It all combines with his enthusiasm and commitment to help students.”