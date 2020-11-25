A Tillman Elementary School student was recognized at a Nov. 19 Kirkwood City Council meeting for her “extraordinary and unselfish” efforts to raise money for local businesses struggling during the pandemic.
Noa Vazquez, 10, has been making and selling cloth masks with her mother since March. She has sold half the masks herself; the other half were sold at local businesses. Vazquez also donated more than 1,000 masks to the city of Kirkwood.
“My aunt, who is a dentist, needed masks and we sent her some. Then a bunch of people kept asking for masks, so we started selling them,” said Vazquez. “I’ve made $20,000. I’ve given the money to local businesses.”
Vazquez has pledged to donate her earnings to Kirkwood small businesses and charities. A few recipients of her kindness include Pop Pop Hurray, Webster Wax, Kind Soap Company, the ASPCA and St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
Several council members wore masks donated by Vazquez during the meeting to show appreciation.
“I want to tell you just how grateful we are that you are in our community,” Council Member Wallace Ward said. “And real life heroes are never on their own, so we’d like to thank your mom as well. You’re a great example of the kids who come out of Tillman Elementary. I’m glad we had the opportunity to honor you.”
To purchase one of Vazquez’s masks, visit www.facebook.com/MasksByNoa or head to Sammysoap, 123 W. Argonne Drive.