Knoepfel, Stuart V., age 83, died peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. He was a dedicated husband of 55 years to Marilyn J. Knoepfel (nee Goetz); loving father of Katie (Scott) Kemper; stepfather of Norman (Joyce) Hobson, Lesley Hobson, and Julie (Richard) Verson; cherished grandfather of Ben Kemper, Sam Kemper, Jack Kemper, Mylin (Matt) Irwin, Sarena Hobson, Emilie (Travis) Sanford, and Adina (Michael) McQuilken; great-grandfather of Evie Rivera, Madeline Irwin, MacKenna Irwin, and Zelda McQuilken; and dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Stu was born in New Jersey and moved to St. Louis as a young boy, where he proudly grew up in Dogtown and attended Southwest High School. Summers were spent on his uncle’s farm in St. Mary with his beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. He continued his education at the University of Rolla, where he graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering and met a small group of guys who became life-long friends.
After college he served in the Army for two years and continued in the Army Reserves for years after. He worked top-level technical engineering in the design and construction of utility piping for Laclede Gas and later Mississippi River Transmission. Stuart married Marilyn Goetz in 1966 and the two were longtime residents of Webster Groves and Des Peres.
He enjoyed coffee at McDonalds, a good debate, reading the Wall Street Journal from beginning to end, trading stocks and commodities and, of course, spending time with his family. He was never an extrovert, but firm in his convictions — man of his word, lover of fishing and gardening, kind, genuine and humble.
Visitation was Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, in Kirkwood. Funeral service was Wednesday, Nov. 24, at West County Assembly of God Church, 13431 N. Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield, MO 63017. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to The Salvation Army. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.