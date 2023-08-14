Last Thursday, I was at Robust paying tribute to a special lady — Judy Collier (WKT Obituaries, Aug. 4). What was interesting to me was the large swath of people who came to this memorial, mainly to comfort a man who everyone should know — former Kirkwood High School head football coach, Dale Collier. Coach met his wife in high school, and they were obviously together for a very long time. I had met Judy a couple of times, a long time ago, but I was there to support coach and his children.
Coach started his career at Ladue High School as an assistant coach and took the job in Kirkwood in 1980. Players from Ladue and Kirkwood were at Judy’s memorial, along with well-known Kirkwood names such as the Goedes and Drexlers, and just like Beatle Bob attending a concert in St. Louis, there was Alvin Miller.
Those are some of the names that I know from my era of playing. There is something to be said about the players from Ladue coming to be there for their assistant coach. There were Webster Groves family friends there too, which surprised me a little, but it was because of coach’s family attending Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Webster Groves.
Eric and Kate Drennan of Webster were also there, which confused me. Why would the pair, both artists, be there? Turns out, Eric is coach’s godson and the two families spent many Thanksgivings together.
Talk at the event included that of Kirkwood players trying to get coach to this year’s Turkey Day football game. There is no shortage of strong men desiring to carry coach wherever he needs to go, carrying him like the Frisco Bell. I hope that happens. Coach’s presence at the Kirkwood High School Football Alumni Breakfast always brings a crowd. Perhaps, he might give the game’s ceremonial coin toss.
Shawn Buchanan Greene
Webster Groves