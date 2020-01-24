Strohmeyer Dental offers comprehensive oral health care including cosmetic procedures and patient education. Dr. Strohmeyer sees children of all ages, senior citizens and everyone in between.
“We are continually building on our solid foundation established 14 years ago,” Dr. Strohmeyer said. “We are always striving to offer the healthiest and highest quality dentistry. That means adding procedures, products and attention to detail that keep patients happy and healthy.”
Patients continue to rave about their remodel completed in early 2019. There are so many new features to enhance their services and your experience. Office enhancements range from improved patient comfort to additional technologies which give patients the best dentistry that 2020 has to offer. They can’t wait for you to see it for yourselves at your next visit. You can find them at the same great location at the corner of Brentwood and Manchester.
The staff includes office coordinator, Ann; registered dental hygienists, K.C. and Hannah; receptionist, Debbie; and dental assistants, Jessica and Katie. Dr. Strohmeyer’s wife, Jill, is the bookkeeper.
Patients love the office’s relaxed, friendly atmosphere, plus the personal attention, the high quality of dentistry, honesty and attention to detail. One patient wrote:
“Dr. Strohmeyer is a very honest and caring dentist. He makes sure I understand why he is recommending a procedure. His team members are also very friendly and knowledgeable.”
Dr. Strohmeyer said he and his team care so much about their patients and provide them with the best care possible.
“Whether it is a routine checkup, painful emergency or a cosmetic procedure, all patients will leave feeling and looking better.We would be honored to be your oral health care provider and we are currently accepting new patients,” he said.
For more information, visit their website, www.strohmeyerdental.com, or like StrohmeyerDental on Facebook.
8764 Manchester, Ste. 200 • Brentwood • 314-968-2483