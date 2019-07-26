Strohmeyer Dental offers comprehensive oral health care including cosmetic procedures and patient education. Dr. Strohmeyer sees children of all ages, senior citizens and everyone in between.
“We are continually building on our solid foundation established 13 years ago,” Dr. Strohmeyer said. “We are always striving to offer the healthiest and highest quality dentistry. That means adding procedures, products and attention to detail that keep patients happy and healthy.
We are excited to announce the completion of our remodel! There are so many new features to enhance our services and your experience. Office enhancements range from improved patient comfort to additional technologies which give our patients the best dentistry that 2019 has to offer. We can’t wait for you to see it for yourselves at your next visit. You can find us at the same great location at the corner of Brentwood and Manchester.
The staff includes office coordinator, Ann; registered dental hygienists, K.C. and Hannah; receptionist, Debbie; and dental assistants, Jessica and Katie. Dr. Strohmeyer’s wife, Jill, is the bookkeeper.
Patients like the office’s relaxed, friendly atmosphere, plus the personal attention, the high quality of dentistry, honesty and attention to detail. One patient wrote:
“Dr. Strohmeyer is a very honest and caring dentist. He makes sure I understand why he is recommending a procedure. His team members are also very friendly and knowledgeable.”
Dr. Strohmeyer said he and his team care so much about their patients and provide them with the best care possible.
“Whether it is a routine checkup, painful emergency or a cosmetic procedure, all patients will leave feeling and looking better.,” he said. “We would be honored to be your oral health care providers.
“We are currently accepting new patients and we always appreciate referrals,” he added.
For more information, visit their website, www.strohmeyerdental.com, or like StrohmeyerDental on Facebook.
Strohmeyer Dental
8764 Manchester, Ste. 200 • Brentwood • 314-968-2483