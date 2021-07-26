Strohmeyer Dental offers comprehensive oral health care including cosmetic procedures and patient education. Dr. Strohmeyer sees children of all ages, senior citizens and everyone in between.
“We are continually building on our solid foundation established 15 years ago,” Dr. Strohmeyer said. “We are always striving to offer the healthiest and highest quality dentistry. That means adding procedures, products and attention to detail that keep patients happy and healthy.”
Patients continue to rave about their remodel completed in early 2019. There are so many new features to enhance their services and your experience. Office enhancements range from improved patient comfort to additional technologies which give patients the best dentistry that 2021 has to offer, specifically their new 3D x-ray machine and digital impression scanner, which makes treatment even more precise and predictable. They can’t wait for you to see it for yourselves at your next visit. You can find them at the same great location at the corner of Brentwood and Manchester.
The office team includes Randi, Katie, Laura, Megan and K.C. Patients love the office’s relaxed, friendly atmosphere, plus the personal attention, the high quality of dentistry, honesty and attention to detail. One patient wrote:
“I am so glad to have Dr. Strohmeyer as my dentist. The entire office staff is friendly. Every hygienist is thorough and very friendly. Dr. Strohmeyer takes time with each patient to be sure he covers everything, and he’s very friendly. The office is always kept very clean and they take extra precautions during this time of pandemic. Would highly recommend.”
Dr. Strohmeyer said he and his team care so much about their patients and provide them with the best care possible.
“Whether it is a routine checkup, painful emergency or a cosmetic procedure, all patients will leave feeling and looking better. We would be honored to be your oral health care provider and we are currently accepting new patients,” he said.
For more information, visit their website, www.strohmeyerdental.com, or like StrohmeyerDental on Facebook.
8764 Manchester, Ste. 200 • Brentwood • 314-968-2483