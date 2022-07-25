Strohmeyer Dental has been providing excellence in dental care for 16 years — and the practice will never tire of evolving and improving, including the introduction of new technologies, team members and services.
Strohmeyer Dental makes an effort to stay cutting edge with equipment, materials, and techniques. With patients ranging in age from just three weeks old to 96 years, Strohmeyer staff will make sure every experience is as unique and beautiful as the patient being served.
“The last two years have been a challenging time for us all. Some were afraid and others frustrated, but through mutual respect and excellent universal precautions, we have been able to safely care for people during these times,” said Dr. Matt Strohmeyer. “I am humbled by your patience, your kindness, and your faithfulness. Currently we have an incredible — albeit small — team of individuals who have been so good to me and to our patients. They have been asked to bend and bend and to wear extra hats so as to give you the experience and dentistry you deserve.”
Strohmeyer thanks the community for its patience with his office during the pandemic, whether that means delays or scheduling issues due to short staffing, or waiting a little longer at the front desk.
“It is during these times that we refuse to sacrifice our commitment to those being seen in our clinic at this time,” said Strohmeyer. “Rest assured that when you are here with us, you will receive the same uncompromising attention.”
Through everything, Strohmeyer wants his passion for his work to be known.
“I take tremendous pride in my work. From meeting new patients and learning their stories to those who have gone on to the next life, I feel so blessed that God chose me to share these fruitful times with them. Thank you for trusting us with your care,” he said. “The world will return to something vaguely familiar before we know it. Until that time and well beyond that time, whether you are calling our office for the first time or the hundredth time, you will be calling the right place.”
8764 Manchester, Ste. 200 • Brentwood • 314-968-2483