I am writing in response to Tom Schneider’s letter about common sense gun control (Mailbag, April 21).
Schneider writes that “Stricter gun control will have little effect at best.” It’s cute to have an opinion, but let’s talk facts. Following a mass shooting in 1996 that killed 35 people, Australia implemented a series of gun control responses that lowered the average firearm homicide rate by about 42%. If you want to talk about the United States, California has some of the strictest gun laws in the country and some of the lowest rates of death by firearms.
Contradicting himself, Schneider also brings up his own ideas about gun control measure, like raising the legal age of purchase to 21, requiring gun safety classes and prohibiting the ownership of a firearm by any convicted criminal. Great ideas, Tom! That’s called stricter gun control, and I am all for it!
Schneider also cites treating mental illness as a way to combat gun violence. Again, let’s talk data. Epidemiologic studies show that the large majority of people with serious mental illnesses are never violent. Ironically, the very people who like to bring the conversation away from control and toward mental illness are the same ones who oppose socialized programs that would provide care for the mentally ill. So weird how that goes!
Lastly, Schneider rants about uninvolved parents playing a role in youths who commit gun violence. I think most of us would agree that children with hands-on parents are more likely to make wise choices. However, 75% of mass shootings are committed by people over the age of 25.
Stop redirecting the conversation away from guns when the data is clear as day to anyone who bothers to know it. It’s the guns — and stricter gun laws are exactly what this country needs.
Lissa Chosid
Kirkwood