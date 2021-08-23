Highland Avenue, the worst street in Des Peres after Fairoyal Drive, which is currently under reconstruction, may soon get its turn.
After 20 years of patching and overlay, the street will be reconstructed, or, as Public Works Director Steve Meyer called it, a “full depth reclamation.”
In a presentation to the Des Peres Board of Aldermen last week, Meyer said the existing roadway is crumbling and an asphalt overlay will not last.
“We have been patching this street for many years, and I have seen some of those patches literally washed away,”’ he said. “The root cause is the lack of drainage with water coming off the slope.”
The one-half mile street with 16 houses carries roughly 500 cars per day, mostly cutting through to Greenbriar, Meyer added.
In a “full depth reclamation,” a machine grinds up the asphalt and the underlying rock. A cement-like powder is mixed into this material to provide additional strength after grading and compaction, which also improves overall drainage by putting in curbs and inlets to direct the water.
Meyer said the project cost is estimated at $460,000. The board unanimously approved the project with budgeting for fiscal year 2022.