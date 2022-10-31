A proposed street widening for East Madison Avenue in Oakland that could threaten nearly a dozen trees isn’t sitting well with some residents.
At last week’s board meeting, City Engineer Grant Stecher presented a preliminary plan for the project to remove the crowning in the middle of the street that’s causing drainage problems.
Last year, aldermen discussed installing sidewalks on East Madison. With some residents opposed, city officials then put forward the idea of widening the street to alleviate drainage problems that have plagued residents for years.
The drainage from sump pumps also causes freezing on the streets in the winter, and the rolled curbs would stop that problem.
The plan describes Madison as a “bow tie,” meaning it is more narrow in some parts than at each end. The street is currently an average of 23.2 feet wide. Reconstruction would widen the street to 25 feet.
East Madison residents Eileen Hutcheson and Kathleen Riordan said that proposal could damage or destroy at least 11 trees. Hutcheson said she and Riordan hired a certified arborist from Davey Resource Group to assess the trees on the street because the city has no forester on staff.
“The arborist told me that widening the street even 6 inches in front of my house would be the equivalent of putting the nail in the coffin for two of my 40-year-old trees nearest the street, Hutcheson said.
Oakland Mayor Andrew Stewart told residents at the Oct. 19 board of aldermen meeting that Glendale Mayor Mike Wilcox has offered the city’s forester to assess the project.
“He is one of four master certified arborists in the state,” Stewart said. “Nobody here wants to see any trees die from this project.”
City officials said in addition to alleviating drainage problems, widening the street would also make it easier for emergency vehicles to get through, which is now tricky since cars park on both sides of the street. But some residents disagree.
“I have been here 43 years, and trucks have always gotten through,” Hutcheson said. “I understand there are drainage issues, and if there are problems due to parking, those can be solved without widening the street.”
Riordan said she has had emergency vehicles at her house with no problem.
“To say a firetruck can’t get down the current street that’s been there for 75 years is a questionable statement,” she said.
Riordan added that putting in more concrete and removing green space would only add to the drainage problem and that the city should revisit parking restrictions.
More Questions
Some East Madison residents said the city’s plan for widening the street has been unclear at best, or hidden from them at worst.
Mayor Stewart said that certainly isn’t the case, and Alderman Herb Morisse said the street improvement project has been on the city’s radar for two years.
“Grant (the city engineer) made a presentation at that time about the existing conditions, and not many people showed up,” Morisse said. “More than a simple majority did not care for sidewalks, so the city moved in the direction of reconstructing the street.
“Now we have the first plan for the process,” he added. “I believe in balancing the city’s role of providing a street per contemporary standards with community input, which we have tonight. Nothing is signed, sealed and delivered. I don’t hear anything tonight about not doing a project, but I’m hearing that this is a reconstruction of the street, and our role is to provide a safe street to current standards.”
Hutcheson asked Mayor Stewart about the city’s response to the arborist’s report. She posed the following questions to the mayor: “What will the city do to protect the trees? Why were residents not notified of the widening plan and allowed to respond before engineering costs were put into the budget? Who will pay for the remediation work for damaged trees and the removal of dead trees? Will residents be compensated for trees that die due to construction work? Trees on our street range in value from $300 to $10,000.
“I think we need a public hearing,” she added.
After hearing many residents’ comments, pro and con, the mayor suggested adjourning the meeting and that he would speak with Hucheson afterward to answer her questions individually.
City Attorney Helmet Starr told the Times that Stewart plans to consult with Glendale’s arborist and that the arborist hired by Hutcheson and Riordan had not seen the plan.
“Eileen said she gave the arborist a ballpark number saying the street was going to be widened 3 feet on each side, which isn’t correct,” he said.
Stewart also told the Times that it was not the city’s intention to keep residents uninformed.
“On three different occasions, we hand-delivered notices to every door,” he said. “There were times we didn’t talk about it at a city meeting because we had to wait for the engineer to finish the drawings.”
Stewart added that he thought the meeting served as a public hearing since many residents expressed their concerns, as well as favorable comments, about the proposed project.
The Oakland Board of Aldermen meets next on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m., in the Oakland Court Room of Glendale City Hall, 424 N. Sappington Road.