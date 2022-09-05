There’s music in the streets with the addition of three pianos that have been placed in Webster Groves and are being painted by area artists. The piano at the Webster Groves Masonic Temple (pictured above) is being painted by artists Shilpa Rao (left) and Pratima Murali. Rao is a multidisciplinary artist based in Saint Louis. She strives to expand artistic horizons, promote multicultural outreach and connect communities through art. There are also pianos at the Webster Garden Cafe (painted by Valeria Prieto) and DD Vietnamese Eatery (painted by Amy Miller). The artists are still in the process of painting the pianos, but the pianos are available for anyone to play. Raffle tickets to win the pianos are available for purchase through Webster Arts at webster-arts.org/street-pianos. Street Pianos for Summer is being presented in partnership with the Webster Groves Arts Commission and with support of the Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis. | photo courtesy of Webster Arts