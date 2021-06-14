I need help to understand an issue, please, and I don’t know where to turn. A couple of years ago, Dougherty Ferry was repaved from Geyer to Ballas, and it was as smooth as glass with new bike lanes cordoned off, too. Months later, a utility company (not sure which one) underwent a major project and completely tore up the new pavement between Lindemann and Ballas. When the project finished, the street was repaved.
Maybe a year or so ago, a portion of West Lockwood between Crofton and Rock Hill was repaved, and the surface was much improved and a pleasure to drive or bike on. Then, about three months ago, one of the utilities again began a major project and tore it all up. In fact, the southbound lanes are now completely closed with all traffic diverted to the northbound lanes. When this project is completed, I feel certain that all lanes on Lockwood will again be repaved.
My unanswered question is: Why is there no coordination between public works departments, street departments and/or utility companies? To have a street paved that obviously costs who knows how much completely excavated, only to have it paved again, seems like a real waste of money. And I’m thinking we citizens are paying for these uncoordinated projects. Can someone tell me why?
Tina Amrein
Glendale