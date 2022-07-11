Endeavoring to create a strategic plan for the city of Webster Groves in line with the voice of its residents, city council members agreed Tuesday that the first step will be a dedicated planning session in September.
The focus of that day long workshop will be to develop a document that maps for city employees and residents the municipality’s goals and objectives. Former Council Member Bud Bellomo, who served from 2016 until 2020, volunteered to facilitate the session.
Mayor Laura Arnold said that “the city is starting from zero in terms of a strategic plan,” referencing the city’s current comprehensive plan, which was created in 1978.
“We are pretty much starting from scratch,” she told council members during a work session Tuesday evening. “This is as much about organizing and making sure we’re in step with the public as it is coming up with anything new.”
City Manager Marie Peoples said the city has already established a good baseline to inform the new strategic planning work, including rolling in data from surveys of city officials as well as residents and businesses.
Throughout the recent budget process, council members have outlined areas of priority to address in the new fiscal year and beyond. Those include housing, business development, and diversity, equity and inclusion — all of which council members expect to roll into a more formal planning document.
Peoples said that document will be a plan that staff and residents can look to for a clear picture of the goals of city, and one that will reflect changing needs.
“The neat thing about a strategic plan, at least in my mind, is it should be a living document,” she said.