People often don’t think much of the kindness they extend to others, but as I’ve said before, the person on the receiving end likely won’t forget it. Oftentimes, they still recall it years later. This is one such story, shared from Kirkwood resident Anna Burke, about the kindness of a stranger on an afternoon in 2019 ...
I was at the pediatrician’s office. My daughter was 12 months old at the time and had developed a bad cough. The only appointment available was at 4 p.m., which happened to be right as I got off work and my husband had to leave for his shift. He met me at the pediatrician’s office with my daughter and two older boys (who were 3 and 5 at the time), and handed all three kids off to me. My usually energetic daughter was melted into my chest, arms wrapped tightly around my neck, barely awake and breathing very fast. I had never seen her so sick, and it startled me.
As we sat waiting to be seen, my older children were whining, arguing and generally causing a disturbance. Books were being thrown off the communal bookshelf. Furniture was being rearranged. Someone else might have had someone else in a headlock. They weren’t listening, and I couldn’t muster the energy to shut down their bad behavior. It would have been mortifying had I not been so concerned about my daughter.
With tears silently streaming down my face, I sat in the waiting room chair as I gripped my daughter tightly, willing the minutes to pass by more quickly so we could be seen by the doctor.
Another woman was sitting in the waiting room, quietly reading a book as she waited for her teenage son to return from his appointment. She observed the chaos my older children were causing and gently put down her book. After digging through her purse, she pulled out a deck of cards, then carefully made her way through the displaced furniture over to my boys and asked them if they knew how to play “War.” She then sat with them as they happily — and quietly — learned to play cards for the next 15 minutes or so until her son came back out into the waiting room.
As she left, she handed me a tissue and gave me a smile. “It’s going to be OK,” she reassured me.
My daughter ended up being just fine, and though my boys are still known to sometimes throw books and rearrange furniture, they’ve calmed down some as they’ve gotten older.
Thank you, kind lady in the waiting room at Blue Fish Pediatrics! Instead of judging a struggling mom, you jumped into action and saved me. I will never forget your kindness!
Indeed — some stranger somewhere remembers you because of your kindness. May we all have a little more patience and pause long enough to help someone else get through their day.
Do you have a story of kindness to share? Drop me a line at jmowers@timesnewspapers.com or give me a buzz at 314-968-2699.