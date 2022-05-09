As I signed up my youngest child for preschool recently, it occurred to me that I will have several mornings a week all to myself next year. I have longed for this moment for eight years. This moment when I can just exist as a whole, independent human — untethered by the tiny, sticky fingers of children. But, now that it is here, I find it deeply unsettling.
Re-entering life without a baby dangling from my hip feels strangely terrifying. It means that I have to redefine myself as a “self”— independent of my role as “mom.” Cognitively, I know that this is good, but internally I feel disoriented in the world without hiding behind the armor of motherhood.
I feel like I’ve been working out for the last eight years, but the sole focus of my workouts has been on my arms. After years of work, someone is now looking at me and saying, “Wow! Great job! Now you’re ready to go compete in your triathlon!”
But I look at them with utter shock and confusion. How am I expected to swim, run or bike after I’ve only done bicep curls for eight years? I have abandoned the rest of my body to strengthen my arms. Sure, having strong arms will lend itself to some of these other facets, but that’s not the same thing as actually training in those disciplines. I am lopsided — I cannot be expected to compete with people who have been training their whole body.
I am now floating adrift. As this role shrinks from consuming the entirety of my days to just a fraction of my days, I am convinced that the remaining pieces of the pie chart are empty. I carry this silent, terrified shame over the fact that I might not have any value outside of my role as a mother.
What will a career look like now that I am straddling my own autonomy and motherhood. They still need me, but not in the same capacity — how do I balance this new reality? Are the pieces of me that I left behind when I had kids even worthy of that new space? As I look down at my empty hands, I don’t even know how to begin developing the other parts of me.
I guess this is the life’s work of a mother — we carve out large swaths of ourselves to become mothers, and then we spend the rest of our lives trying to backfill the gaping hole that our babies once inhabited.
So, this Mother’s Day, may we honor those who are still learning how to dovetail their own identity and motherhood, whether their “babies” are 3, 18 or 46. We admire your willingness to continuously adapt to your children’s changing needs and, in turn, redefine yourself.