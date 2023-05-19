The Rock Hill Public Library recently received more than $7,500 in grants from the Missouri State Library to purchase STEM kits, offer a summer reading kickoff event and install a new traveling “StoryWalk” book trail in neighborhood parks.
STEM kits are currently available for check out by patrons, and will be used for library programming.
Thanks to the grant, the library has also hired an intern, purchased craft supplies and secured performers for the May 20 Summer Reading Kickoff event.
The grants have also allowed the library to purchase a traveling “StoryWalk.” Stories will be changed out every two months as it moves from park to park.
“StoryWalks encourage literacy, as well as an appreciation for the outdoors and our great local parks,” Rock Hill Public Library Executive Director Erin Phelps said.
Summer Reading Kickoff
The Summer Reading Kickoff event will be held on Saturday, May 20, at Oakhaven Park, Gilbert and Oak Haven avenues, from noon to 1 p.m.
The event, free and open to the public, will feature the opening of the Rock Hill Public Library’s “StoryWalk” — take a walk, read a story and experience nature. There will also be performers, crafts and an old fashioned fire truck.
For more information, visit rockhillpubliclibrary.org.