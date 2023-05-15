Nestled along North Gore Avenue, Story Seven is a female-owned, full-service neighborhood home and gift boutique.
Started by Sarah Jozwiakowski, Melanie Bennett and Karen Drexler in 2019, the owners who met while raising their children have always shared a love for home decor and gift giving. They enjoy building relationships with their customers.
The store is so named not just for its address at 7 N. Gore Ave., but also for the owners’ seven children between them — and they are a big part of the business!
“Our goal was to start a business where people could gather, enjoy a friendly atmosphere, and become inspired by the latest home decor trends and find gifts for every occasion,” said Bennett.
The owners carefully select products from local vendors and from home and gift markets in other cities. With three buyers, customers can find a well-curated blend of three Midwest styles in the boutique. Story Seven has a wide selection of home decor and gifts.
“We love changing the shop on a regular basis,” said Jozwiakowski. “Right now, our spring story is in full bloom. Mother’s Day is right around the corner and we have many gifts for Mom!”
Story Seven is most known for its warm, friendly and welcoming environment, unique products and beautiful gift wrap.
The owners love being able to share all of life’s celebrations with customers, from weddings, birthdays and new babies to new homes, graduations and holidays. The store also offers wedding registries for new couples.
“Being part of the Webster community is very important to us,” said Drexler.
Follow Story Seven on Instagram @storysevenstl to see something special from the store highlighted each morning, and visit www.storysevenstl.com for more information.
7 N. Gore Ave. • Webster Groves
314-731-6890