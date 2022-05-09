Nestled along North Gore Avenue, Story Seven is a female-owned, full-service neighborhood home and gift boutique.
Started by Sarah Jozwiakowski, Melanie Bennett and Karen Drexler in 2019, the owners who met while raising their children have always shared a love for home decor and gift giving. They enjoy building relationships with their customers.
“We love getting to know our customers and their families. And we especially enjoy helping them pick out the perfect gift,” Jozwiakowski said.
The owners carefully select products from local vendors and from home and gift markets in other cities. With three buyers, customers can find a well curated blend of three Midwest styles in the boutique. Story Seven has a wide selection of home decor and gifts.
“New products arrive weekly and the store is always changing,” said Bennett. “We love being a part of the Webster Groves business community, and bringing new products to our customers.”
Story Seven is most known for its warm, friendly and welcoming environment, unique products and beautiful gift wrap.
“We’ve always enjoyed creating welcoming, comfortable spaces,” Drexler said. “We also value the importance of gift giving and celebrating life’s special occasions. In fall of 2018, we started discussing the idea of starting a business together in our community where people could gather, shop and share. Webster Groves seemed like the perfect fit for our home and lifestyle boutique.”
The store is so named not just for its address at 7 N. Gore Ave., but also for the owners’ seven children between them — and they are a big part of the business!
Follow Story Seven on Instagram @storysevenstl to see something special from the store highlighted each morning, and visit www.storysevenstl.com for more information.
7 N. Gore Ave. • Webster Groves • 314-731-6890