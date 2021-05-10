Nestled along North Gore Avenue, Story Seven is a female-owned, full-service neighborhood home and gift boutique.
Started by Sarah Jozwiakowski, Melanie Bennett and Karen Drexler in 2019, the owners who met while raising their children also love getting to know the families that frequent their boutique.
“We love getting to know our customers and their families. We enjoy helping them celebrate birthdays and holidays and helping them pick out the perfect gift for any occassion,” Jozwiakowski said.
Story Seven’s name not only comes from the shop’s address at 7 N. Gore Ave. in Webster Groves, but also because the owners have seven children among them. Their children are a big part of the business as well.
The owners carefully select products from local vendors and from home and gift markets in other cities. With three buyers, customers can find a well curated blend of three Midwest styles in the boutique. Story Seven has a wide selection of home decor and gifts, and new products arrive weekly and the store is always changing.
“We love being a part of the Webster Groves business community, and bringing new products to our customers,” Bennett said.
Sparked in the era of COVID-19, Story Seven now offers home delivery, online shopping and private shopping. Gift wrapping is also available.
Story Seven is most known for its warm, friendly and welcoming environment.
“We’ve always enjoyed creating welcoming, comfortable spaces,” Drexler said. “We also value the importance of gift giving and celebrating life’s special occasions. In fall of 2018, we started discussing the idea of starting a business together in our community where people could gather, shop and share. Webster Groves seemed like the perfect fit for our home and lifestyle boutique.”
7 N. Gore Ave. • Webster Groves • 314-731-6890