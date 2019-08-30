A grand opening celebration was held Aug. 24 for Story Seven at its location at 7 N. Gore Ave.in Webster Groves.
Owners Karen Drexler, Melanie Bennett and Sarah Jozwiakowski are bringing their three unique styles to the new home décor and gift boutique.
Story Seven offers a relaxed mix of traditional and transitional styles with a vintage vibe. Most products are new from local and national sources, and some are unique one-of-a-kind finds.
They founded their store on the belief that “home is where your story begins” and wanted to create a space where customers can gather with friends while finding items to help them live their personal story.
The Story Seven name comes not only from their address at 7 North Gore, but also from the shared experiences of raising the seven children they have among them. The boutique carries a wide array of products from local, regional, and national sources.
For more information, visit www.storysevenstl.com or call 314-369-4800.