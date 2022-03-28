For as long as I can remember, Kirkwood has maintained strict adherence to city building codes and rules. Love them or hate them, it is partly what makes Kirkwood, Kirkwood. They help maintain the uniqueness of Kirkwood. And they are the reason many of us watched a brand new home come down on South Harrison for encroaching a mere 18 inches into the side yard setback.
If you build in Kirkwood, you must follow the rules. Or so it seems …
Kirkwood implemented stormwater guidelines or best management practices a few years back. They are designed to keep a certain amount of stormwater from new construction from flowing onto an existing property. When a new home went up by me, I felt comfortable that Kirkwood would enforce these. Kirkwood even assured me they would review after a year and make any necessary changes. When my backyard became a swamp, I called Kirkwood for help. That is when they told me the retention measures “reasonably conform” to the rules!
I looked up the rules and found the plan violates the stated rules and purpose, but Kirkwood won’t do anything because it reasonably conforms. I don’t know what that means, and they won’t even discuss the issue. A new house can be torn down for 18 inches, but when my yard becomes a swamp, killing two trees, attracting mosquitoes and generally making the area unusable, the city won’t enforce their own rules. I hate to see what happens if this approach spills over into other areas of the city. If builders knew they only needed to reasonably conform, would Kirkwood continue to be Kirkwood?
Thomas Schmidt
Kirkwood