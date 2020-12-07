Plans are ongoing for a self-storage facility and construction of several new retail buildings on about eight acres at the former Rothman Furniture location, 7737 Watson Road in Shrewsbury.
The single-story brick building, built in 1962, and expansive parking lot with 236 spaces, have sat idle since the family-owned Rothman Furniture shuttered the store after Jan. 1, 2018.
Rothman president and CEO Jay Steinback entered into a franchise agreement with Art Van Furniture, and while other regional Rothman stores took the Art Van name, the Shrewsbury store remained closed.
Diversified Structures Solution, a general contracting and construction management company, and BCM Management Partners, a real estate investment and development company, have teamed up as the project’s developer.
Plans are to repurpose the existing building located to the rear of the property into a self-storage facility. Several retail buildings will be constructed in the front of the property along Watson Road.
The developers have already secured a zoning change for the existing building from commercial to industrial, and from single to multi-purpose for the property as a whole. The project has been reviewed by the Shrewsbury Plan Commission, and is currently in the development phase before the board of aldermen.
“It’s a unique way of looking at that site. Developers in the past had just looked at using the property for a self-storage facility,” said Elliot Brown, Shrewsbury city clerk and assistant director of administration. “The new developers have approached it with retail up front to make better use of that site, which is more in line with our comprehensive plan. The city is excited to see potential retail revenue generated from that use.”
The crumbling private road behind the existing building, connecting the site to Laclede Station Road, will be resurfaced by the developer, according to Brown.
Brown said developers are expected to close on the property very soon. Retail records show the property listing at $1,900,000, considerably reduced from the original $3,499,900 listed price in 2017.
DSS and BCM have worked together on other regional developments, including seven Extra Space Self Storage facilities. One such project is on Watson Road in Sunset Hills where the firm converted the old, multi-story Color Art office and warehouse into an Extra Space facility.