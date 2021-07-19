The Rock Hill Board of Aldermen on July 20 will take up a request to rezone a portion of Thornton Avenue to allow for the construction of a storage building.
A public hearing was held on July 6 about the proposal to rezone a .32-acre site at 326 W. Thornton Ave. from residential to planned development-industrial district. The site is currently vacant, and the change would allow for a storage building for construction materials and ancillary office space.
The property, along with 322 and 320 W. Thornton Ave., was rezoned to planned development-commercial in 2019 at the request of Jose R. Ponce Holdings, LLC, which had intended to use the existing building at 320 W. Thornton and the existing parking lot at 322 W. Thornton for a private gym.
While the board approved the rezoning request in January 2020, Jose R. Ponce Holdings notified the city shortly afterward that it would not be moving forward with the development.
In April 2020, the city initiated a petition to remove the planned development-commercial zoning and revert the three properties back to their previous zoning designation. During April, May and June of 2020, the city reviewed a petition submitted by Jeremy Ketterer of Kettco, LLC, to rezone 326 W. Thornton Ave. to “D” business district. Ketterer said he intended to use the property for a warehouse or storage building. But in June 2020, the board denied authorization of rezoning.
City Administrator Jennifer Yackley said the latest project proposal was first discussed by the planning and zoning commission in May, at which time the commission asked for some revisions to the site plan. Ketterer made the changes and returned to the commission in June. The commission then voted to recommend the board give approval to the plan with certain conditions for the rezoning and site plan, such as prohibiting the outdoor storage of equipment and materials. Only one employee would be allowed on the site.
A letter from neighbor Edna Johnson was read to the board, noting she preferred the property remain residential.
She asked, should the project be granted, that the building resemble a home so as to blend in with surrounding houses and that hedges be planted along the entire property line that divides her home from the site. She asked that no high-powered lights be installed, no vehicles from the property be parked in front of her home and that business be conducted only between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Matt Huggins, who has owned 320 and 322 W. Thornton Ave. since 2004, said he supported the plan.
“The removal of the home and the building of any type of structure would not only improve the area, but is much better than a vacant, dilapidated home that no one lives in,” he said.