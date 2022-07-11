After reading through the main provisions of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, one realizes that these measures are skimping on major changes. Perhaps the biggest reform left out is the ban on assault rifle purchases from anyone under 21 years of age. How is it that the lawmakers have not made a change among these deaths by young perpetrators?
Additionally, with 502 fatalities from mass shootings since 2014 (according to Mother Jones), it’s outrageous that bipartisan legislation took this long to finally reach lawmaking agendas. Why did our government wait until this many people were slaughtered to pass laws that stop unfit people from purchasing guns? Should it really be normal for American parents and their students to question if they can learn every day without getting killed? Should I really be questioning whether I’ll be killed or not when I go to school? Politicians and similar figures of power need to ask themselves these questions before voting the opposite way on these issues.
Barghav Vissa
Creve Coeur