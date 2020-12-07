I was dismayed to see the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department announce the closure of all Webster playgrounds for the remainder of the “season.” It seems as though the parks department, like so many other institutions these days, has fallen prey to performative and ineffective mitigation strategies. Let’s review the facts of coronavirus transmission. Fact: Surface transmission is extremely rare. Fact: Transmission is 19 times less likely outdoors than indoors. Fact: Children under 10 are much less likely to acquire and transmit the virus.
Perhaps some would say the parks department is just operating under an abundance of caution. However, if you scroll down the department’s Facebook page you will see directly under the playground closure announcement the following directions for facility usage: “Team sports athletes (hockey, synchro or volleyball practice, scrimmage or game) need not wear a mask while actively playing.”
Webster Groves Parks and Recreation, we cannot pretend that maskless, indoor sports with a high-transmission age group is somehow safer than outdoor playground use for toddlers and young children. Enough of the performative measures. Please start enacting policies that actually protect our community.
Anna Baker
Webster Groves