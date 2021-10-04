Hairstylist Chrissy Stojan wanted to understand why people were losing hair, and why some products worked as treatment while others did not. After 25 years of styling hair, she now specializes in helping men and women stop hair loss and regrow hair.
“Everyone tells me they had no idea my services were even offered,” said Stojan. “I try to educate everyone on why they are losing their hair and offer them different solutions based on how quick they want to see results and how much maintenance they are willing to do.”
Stojan offers non-surgical solutions which can regrow hair in as little as four weeks with a multi-therapeutic approach. She offers topical products, supplements, low level light laser therapy and growth factors. For those who want to immediately hide thinning hair, Stojan also offers clip-on toppers and wigs.
With hair loss becoming more prevalent in society due to increased stress, medications, nutrition and health issues, 80% of people experience hair loss. Stojan prides herself on helping people look and feel their best with innovative and proven hair growth solutions. If you have tried and failed to grow back hair, give Stojan’s Hair Loss Solutions a try and see the results for yourself.
“I derive the most satisfaction in my profession from seeing the confidence when someone leaves with a topper, or the excitement when they come back and are seeing more hair,” said Stojan.
10801 Big Bend Road
Kirkwood • 636-751-8189