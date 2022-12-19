I am responding to the letters sent in regarding the so-called beggars. For those of you who aren’t aware, over the years my husband and I have offered many of them jobs, a place to stay and food. They toss the business card and the offer for help to the curb. At the corner of Interstate 44 and Lindbergh, we have witnessed a woman appearing to be pregnant walk south on Lindbergh to the Steak ‘n Shake, pull a pillow out from underneath her clothing and get into a car that is a lot newer than ours — all after a day of taking money from good people.
There is a guy who begs at the intersection of Barrett Station Road and Manchester Road. He is an attorney. The mention in previous letters is that these people are in need of jobs, but go down any commercial street in the U.S. and you will see in almost every window and door the sign, “Now Hiring.”
Maybe they aren’t all addicts, but consider that they’ve found an easy way to get money without working. We have spoken with people from the inner circle of past beggars who have admitted making up to, and over, $70,000 a year — tax free, while laughing at you and me.
Oh, and when you see them on the street corner, always look at their shoes. I am wearing four-year-old shoes that cost less than $25. Theirs are in the $250 to $300 range. So, what’s wrong with beggars? Get a job. And all you kind people put money in Santa’s bucket where it can really help the needy.
Linda Day
Kirkwood