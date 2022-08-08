The Kirkwood Planning and Zoning Committee needs to get the dollar signs out of their eyes and take a critical look at what they are doing to our community. There is too much development and too much density of population already.
Is anyone looking at the consequences? Adding more people will increase our revenues, but at what cost? We now have bumper-to-bumper traffic in downtown many times during the day. We lack enough parking. Will the next move be to build a multi-level parking garage in downtown?
Density brings problems of its own. With greater density there is greater crime, which is currently being born out. Density heightens overall stress levels — tempers flare. We are losing green spaces and trees, and with it our privilege to be called the “Greentree City.”
I’m a lifelong Kirkwood resident and I see Kirkwood losing its charm and peaceful feeling. As more people come, we will see more tax revenue increases to build more schools for all the children in the ever-increasing population — but have no doubt that we will also see tax increases. Will the older folks on fixed incomes be forced out? When is enough enough?
Tina Hoester
Kirkwood