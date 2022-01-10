I have been appalled by some of my progressive neighbors in response to their criticism of those against SG Collaborative’s Douglass Hill project, calling people NIMBYs, Karens and a host of other names. They are under the assumption that Webster needs to be fixed and is doomed.
I moved to Webster for the Mayberry vibe. I can run, ride my bike and actually walk around my block without encountering hundreds of people, blaring car horns, insane drivers and a ridiculous crime rate. In the 10 years I’ve been here I’ve gained hundreds of thousands of dollars in equity on my home. My neighbors recently sold their home in three days. This town isn’t ruined or broke, it’s the exact opposite — it’s where everyone wants to be.
As far as the town not offering working class housing, that’s a farce as well. I’ve spent a lifetime in the trades. I have no problem affording Webster on a tradesman salary. I also encourage you to stop calling your neighbors names and embarrassing yourselves.
Dale Schneider
Webster Groves