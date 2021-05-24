A college-bound Webster Groves High School graduate will leave behind a legacy this year in the form of a group to support Asian Americans, as well as a donation for the daughter of an Atlanta shooting victim.
Student Zoe DeLay had a difficult freshman year. The daughter of a Korean immigrant and a German immigrant, DeLay never felt truly claimed by either culture, and her isolation was compounded by bullies.
“They’d say, ‘Go back to North Korea, you communist,’ and other slurs. My teacher saw it all happen and didn‘t say anything,” said DeLay. “I felt like I didn’t have support from anyone. It was scary to know that.”
With a twin sister in the same grade and a younger brother also destined for the same high school, DeLay wanted to create a safe environment for her family and other Asian Americans in the Webster Groves School District. Toward the end of her sophomore year, she created the Asian Pacific Awareness Committee with the goals of fighting bigotry and encouraging members to embrace their cultures.
The group started hosting potlucks to share their cuisines with other students, as well as activities like movie nights. When the pandemic struck, DeLay was nervous her fledgling group would fall apart, but it continued to meet over Zoom, hosting discussions on topics such as stereotypes, self image and the Asian American experience.
“It was really cool to see kids open up and share their experiences and opinions. I have a lot of kids that call me to talk to me about their identities,” said DeLay.
Though the pandemic brought the members of the Asian Pacific Awareness Committee together, it also had a harmful effect on how Asian Americans are seen overall. The political touting of COVID-19 as the “China virus” has led to a rise in Asian hate crimes, including a shooting in Atlanta on March 16, which resulted in the deaths of six Asian women.
In response to the uptick in violence, DeLay and the committee hosted a “Stop Asian Hate” seminar on Tuesday, May 11. She and twin sister Sophie DeLay created a video explaining the history of prejudice and stereotypes against Asian immigrants. In addition, members of the group participated in a live Zoom discussion about their experiences as Asian American students and fielded questions from classmates. Both the video and the seminar were broadcast to the entire school.
The Asian Pacific Awareness Committee also collected donations for Jami Webb, the only child of Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, one of the victims of the Atlanta shooting. After a matched donation from Webster Groves High School Principal Matt Irvin, a total of $1,050 was raised for Webb.
“When the shooting happened, we were all thinking there was something we wanted to do,” said Zoe DeLay. “Jami is a single child. Her mom was the only close family member she had. She recently moved back to China. I think it’s so exciting that we’re able to make her life better.”
“Everyone Comes With A Story”
As a student, Zoe DeLay was troubled by the lack of Korean representation in her coursework.
“We had several conversations about how, as a Korean American, she didn’t see herself in the curriculum,” said Webster Groves High School AP World History teacher Betty Roberts. “The only time we really talk about Korean history is during the Korean War. “She felt persecuted for being an Asian American and stereotyped by student comments. She really wanted to provide a place for kids who felt like they belonged.”
Roberts volunteered to sponsor the Asian Pacific Awareness Committee. She also took on Zoe DeLay as an independent study student. Through her studies, Zoe DeLay connected with her Korean heritage, learning about the history of her family and studying their language, becoming nearly fluent in Korean.
“Zoe embarked on this journey of self discovery,” said Roberts. “She’s been able to write letters to her grandmother in New York, and visit Korean markets and communicate in Korean. It was a really cool personal experience that made her embrace who she is even more. That’s so empowering to me, to watch her go through that. I can’t speak enough of the respect I have for her.”
During this time of anti-Asian sentiment, Roberts said it’s more important than ever to understand that racism and microaggressions often stem from places of ignorance. She said it’s easy to dehumanize others without knowing who they are, which is why she uses an activity called “The Brown Bag Story.”
“At the beginning of class, they bring in a brown paper sack in which they’ve put five items that represent who they are as a person,” said Roberts. “They might talk about their name or say they play the guitar or are in a band. It builds a sense of community right off the bat because it shows everyone comes with a story. That way, when microaggressions happen, we can just talk about it as opposed to chastising or punishing. We talk about some controversial issues in class, and there needs to be that comfort level to speak up as long as everyone is being respectful.”
Zoe DeLay said speaking out against racism is one of the ways allies can support their Asian American friends.
“When I was being bullied, there were girls in my class I considered friends ... and they just watched because they were scared. That hurt so much more because they didn’t feel moved to help,” she said. “Speak up when you feel something is wrong. The little things like that contribute to making the world a better place and making us feel like we’re not Asian outsiders — we’re Asian Americans.”
Watch Zoe and Sophie DeLay’s “Stop Asian Hate” video at https://tinyurl.com/3yvvzmc4. DeLay also recommends donations to the AAIP Community Fund, AAIP Women Lead, Asian American Federation, Asian Americans For Equality, Hate Is A Virus and Asian Americans Advancing Justice.