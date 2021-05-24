Looking for a fun summer adventure? Dea Hoover has you covered. The St. Louis tour guide has penned a scavenger hunt book that will take participants on a journey through 17 iconic neighborhoods.
“STL Scavenger” is an interactive romp around the Gateway City, featuring close-up images and rhyming clues to point folks in the direction of neighborhood landmarks. Each neighborhood section — Webster Groves, Kirkwood, Clayton, Central West End, The Hill, Soulard, St. Charles, University City and more — contains at least 20 clues, for a total of 366 locations to be found.
Originally from Vandalia, Missouri, Hoover currently lives in The Hill neighborhood and makes her living sharing cities and towns with visitors. She’s been a local tour guide since 2003, and has owned the touring company Discover Saint Louis since 2008. She also hosts excursions to other cities and teaches classes for St. Louis Community College-Meramec.
“This is a feel-good book. I want people to be able to show it off and say, ‘This is my section of the book,’” said Hoover. “I struggled and spent a lot of time trying to highlight each neighborhood. I really care about St. Louis. It was very personal for me.”
While the book will take scavengers all around the Metro East area, Hoover attempted to make each neighborhood section walkable. Steady sleuths should be able to complete a section in a few hours, and residents of certain neighborhoods may be able to solve their own section without even leaving their homes.
“Landmarks were selected by what is eye catching, even if you don’t know anything about it,” said Hoover. “But they’re also things that anybody who lives there would say, ‘Well, you’ve got to have that in there!’”
Whether they know the neighborhood or not, Hoover hopes those who participate in “STL Scavenger” will get to know each town through exploration.
“My hope is that people will say, ‘Oh my gosh, I didn’t know this coffee shop was here,’ or ‘I’ll just go into this shop for a minute,’” said Hoover. “I’d like to introduce people to different places, to positively view these neighborhoods and understand their personalities.”
While “STL Scavenger” is meant to serve as a fun activity for years to come, those who take on the challenge sooner rather than later can enter answers online for a chance to be crowned an “Ultimate STL Scavenger.” Each correct answer is worth one point, for a possible 366 points.
Two winners will receive local swag packs, including gift cards and tickets to local attractions. One grand prize winner will receive $500 in cash. Submissions are open online at stlscavenger.com until Nov. 15, 2021. Winners will be announced Dec. 1, and answers will be revealed to those who purchased the book.
Those seeking an extra challenge can enter the “Find The Nine” puzzle challenge. Visit nine cardholder locations — including The Novel Neighbor, Left Bank Books and Subterranean Books — and pick up a limited-time “STL Scavenger” challenge card. All nine cards together will reveal a new puzzle and each card contains information on how to enter social media prize drawings. Follow @stlscavenger on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more details.
Hoover will be at the Webster Groves Public Library, 301 E. Lockwood Ave., on Saturday, May 22, at 1 p.m., for the finale of a special scavenger hunt sponsored by the Friends of the Webster Groves Public Library. Hoover will also speak via Zoom about her book for the Kirkwood Public Library on June 2 at 7 p.m. Order a copy of “STL Scavenger” and learn about the “Find The Nine” puzzle challenge at stlscavenger.com.