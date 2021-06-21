Diogenes would have an even harder time today than he had in ancient Greece, carrying his lantern, looking for an honest man. Where would he look now when so many individuals spread lies and conspiracy theories, attack the results of legitimate elections and deny all culpability for the instigator of the Jan. 6 insurrection?
Diogenes might hold his lantern even higher, hoping to find individuals like Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney, who seem to have maintained their moral compasses.
Or he might just toss his lantern aside, totally discouraged to see so many liars attacking the underpinnings of our democracy.
Arielle Olson
Webster Groves