I would like to thank Brad LaMore at the Red LaMore Body Co. in Webster who recently helped me solve an unusual problem.
I was restoring a vintage snare drum and realized that I was missing a part. Searching the internet and various music stores proved unsuccessful. Then it occurred to me that I might be able to have the part made. I visited a few places and explained my unusual need. Everyone was friendly but could not help. I then visited Mr. LaMore and told him my story. He looked it over and said, “ Yes, I can fix this.”
I returned the following day and the part was perfectly repaired. When I asked him how much I owed, he replied, “nothing, it only took about 20 minutes.”
So, Mr. LaMore didn’t mind that my problem was not car related, fixed the part using his materials and time and charged me nothing. There are still neighborly, kind people out there and Brad LaMore is certainly one of them. Thank you, Mr. LaMore.
Webster Groves