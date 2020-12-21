When we opened Pet Supplies Plus in Warson Woods I became friends with Steve and Chris Tini. They were supportive of their Warson Woods neighborhood and just great people. Steve would visit our store with his Newfoundland, “Bear.”
Bear became the store dog and would drag Steve up to the store to get a pet and a treat. Getting to know Steve over the last six years has been a great treat for me. He was the best of humanity. His stories about going to Philadelphia to visit his dad and watch the Super Bowl were just great family stories.
We had a lot in common with our experience and love of the retail business. I learned much from both Steve and Chris. Their store Sweet Be’s Candy and Gifts is a treasure to both Des Peres and the customers they have served over the years. The events at their store were legendary.
Although we have lost Steve, we gained much from his generosity and demeanor. Both Chris and Steve have raised a great family. I only hope I can tell his grandkids what a great example Steve has been for me personally. He will be missed.
John LeFort
DesPeres