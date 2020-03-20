Kelly, Stephen Duff, 70, passed peacefully on March 14, 2020 after years of battling Alzheimer’s. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Virginia Kelly, and his brother, Michael L. Kelly. He is survived by his three children, Michael D. Kelly, Meghan Kelly and Erin (Kelly) Bullington. Also, he leaves his siblings Sue (Kelly) Salomone, Jane (Kelly) Robert, Nancy (Kelly) Williams, Beth (Kelly) McGovern and Casey (Kelly) Mackenzie.
He graduated from Kirkwood High School and served in the U.S. Army with a tour in Vietnam. He was a loving dad, brother, son, uncle and grandfather. Everyone knew Steve as a passionate STL Cardinals fan. He was nonjudgmental, multi-talented and a loyal friend. He spent the first part of his career at Laclede Gas and the latter part at Siegel-Robert.
An open visitation was held at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 5 - 7 p.m. Donations are welcomed: visit alz.org to donate to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Stephen Duff Kelly. Click on “Donate” and “yes, this is an honor or memorial gift.”