Even if you haven’t seen one of Derek Baker’s TikTok videos, you’ve probably heard of him by now. The 23-year-old is making waves after an appearance on “Today With Hoda & Jenna” last Wednesday, alongside Scott Rinaberger, owner of Kirkwood’s Pioneer Bakery Cafe.
“I was really nervous,” said Baker. “But I liked it. It went really well.”
Baker and Rinaberger were interviewed on the national show for a segment about the cafe’s partnership with Lafayette Industries, a Manchester, Missouri, company employing hundreds of adults with disabilities. Baker, who has Down syndrome, is part of a new program called StepUp, a competitive employment training program funded by the Productive Living Board in St. Louis County. Adult students with intellectual and developmental disabilities attend weekly classes at Lafayette Industries, then apply skills during internship shifts at Pioneer Bakery Cafe.
“It’s designed by special educators and business executives to focus on social cognition and interpersonal skills such as flexibility, communication, accepting feedback — those things people need whether they have a disability or not,” said Cat Woerner, StepUp program coordinator. “That’s where we were also seeing the greatest need for these adults with disabilities. They understand the job skills, they just don’t understand the social things.”
Baker, who had worked in food service before, started the program in October. Since then, he’s had a blast serving customers during his shifts at Pioneer Bakery Cafe. While he doesn’t mind working in the kitchen, Baker prefers the front of the house, speaking with customers and serving up treats with an infectious smile and positive attitude.
His mother, Valerie Baker, said the program acts as a bridge for adults with disabilities and potential jobs.
“When you have an adult with a disability and they’re trying to be employed, they’re not going to walk into anywhere and receive the same sort of training everyone else would,” she said. “It’s not just the process to get the job done — it’s all those other soft skills that are more innately available to their typically-developing peers. Politeness, coping strategies, when you’ve got five people telling you to do things and how to prioritize them … Not only is StepUp teaching Derek how to use the cash register and bus tables, they’re also teaching all those soft skills.”
The StepUp program is meant to last one to two years, depending on the individual. After graduation, students are expected to seek full time employment. StepUp is partnering with employment agencies to offer coaching services and help find jobs.
Woerner hopes the recent media attention will encourage employers to visit Pioneer Bakery Cafe, meet the interns and realize there’s an “untapped pool of great, loyal employees” in people with disabilities.
“Derek may not be as productive as I would be in the same job, but that doesn’t make it not worthwhile,” said Valerie Baker. “He has this infectious joy and excitement, and he shows it all day long. You’re not going to get that from me. I’m not going to be nearly as excited giving you a sandwich as he’ll be.”
Blazing The Trail
Formerly MacArthur’s Bakery, the Pioneer Bakery Cafe opened at 210 N. Kirkwood Road in October 2020. The name change signifies the cafe’s commitment to blazing the trail to help adults with disabilities gain meaningful employment in the St. Louis area.
“The concept of Pioneer Bakery Cafe was inspired by two family friends, both with children who had special needs. Once services were done for them, the question was, what now? What’s next?” said Rinaberger. “It’s beautiful seeing it in action. When the trainees are here, the whole space gets energetic and electrifying.”
Early on, the StepUp program was set to partner with additional local businesses, but according to Woerner, most backed out due to the pandemic. As conditions improve, she’s hoping more businesses will step forward.
“That way we can show the differences across workplace environments and give our students a chance to try different jobs,” she said. “But we love Pioneer. We’re there Wednesday through Friday, and we’re actually getting a large community of other people with disabilities. They feel welcome. It’s awesome to see.”
Rinaberger was awarded $10,000 for Pioneer Bakery Cafe, courtesy of Bounty, during his appearance on “Today With Hoda & Jenna.” While his lips are sealed for now, he’s teasing big plans for how he’s going to spend it.
“The incredible $10,000 donation from Bounty was such a surprise and so amazing,” he said. “I am working on something very special to reinvest the money and further my commitment and role in creating job opportunities, but I am just not able to share quite yet. Stay tuned!”
A Rising Star
It’s no secret that Baker loves the spotlight. Even before his television debut, he was spreading smiles through social media.
BakerBanter, a TikTok account featuring Baker and his family, currently has over two million followers. The Bakers also post regularly on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.
Jenna Baker, Derek’s sister, launched the accounts on March 21, 2020 — World Down Syndrome Day. Their first anniversary is fast approaching.
“Derek always wanted to be famous,” said Jenna Baker. “I was a broadcast journalism major in college, but I always thought my dream job would be to make videos with my brother. When lockdown started, we had a bunch of time on our hands. Our little sister, Katy, got sent home from school so we were all home together. I talked to her and said, ‘The time is now. Let’s do it.’”
BakerBanter on TikTok hit one million followers within three months, crossing the two million mark this January. Derek Baker is starting to be recognized in public regularly — and he’s loving it.
“He’s blown away everytime someone recognizes him, and it’s happening more frequently,” said Valerie Baker.
Jenna Baker is now working hard to turn BakerBanter into full-time jobs for her entire family. Her goal is to give viewers a look into the life of “a family like ours,” while advocating for people with disabilities and spreading awareness of Down syndrome, anti-bullying and more.
“I’d like to do conferences and talk to schools about Derek’s experience as a student,” she said. “Messages like that impact a lot of people in the disability community.”
While Derek Baker loves his job at Pioneer Bakery Cafe, his first choice for employment after graduation from StepUp is to work for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). If that doesn’t pan out, he might settle for full-time stardom in St. Louis and beyond.
“StepUp is amazing,” Derek Baker said. “It’s all about stepping up and being positive. I’m really thankful I’m in that community. When I do graduate, the party will never stop.”
To learn more about StepUp, visit www.lafayetteindustries.com/programs/step-up.