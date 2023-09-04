Kirkwood walkers, bikers and drivers may have noticed the orange traffic cones positioned on the steps of Mudd’s Grove in recent years.
The house, built in 1859 and located at Argonne Drive and South Harrison Avenue, is home to the Kirkwood Historical Society, which holds the largest collection of Kirkwood’s history. The front steps of the historic home had fallen into disrepair, drawing some negative reactions from those in the community.
“To passersby, it appeared that we were not attending to this national landmark,” said Deb Hill-Jablonski, president of the Kirkwood Historical Society. “The lack of access through the front porch required additional planning and signage to direct visitors to the two rear entrances, including an ADA ramp.”
The Kirkwood Historical Society applied for a grant from the Webster Groves chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and was awarded $6,400 for the front step renovation in April 2022. With the help of community donations, the Kirkwood Historical Society was able to match and surpass the grant amount to fully repair the front steps.
The renovation project, which was in progress from April 2022 to November 2022, replaced the handrails, balusters, bottom rail, step treads and risers. Fresh coats of paint were applied to the front steps, and the grant funds also allowed the replacement of a railing on the southwest steps to the event grounds and gardens.
The process was done in collaboration with an architectural historian, who advised the Kirkwood Historical Society on the materials that should be used to preserve the historic house while prioritizing future safety.
“If you go around Kirkwood, there are front porches and people really do utilize them as part of their house, but also to welcome neighbors,” said Gina Jaksetic, former president of the Kirkwood Historical Society. “So when your front porch doesn’t seem inviting and welcoming, you do worry about the rest of what’s going on.”
Anne Blackburn was the DAR representative to Mudd’s Grove and worked with the Kirkwood Historical Society throughout the process.
“The three goals of DAR are historic preservation, education and patriotism,” Blackburn said. “We’re a service-oriented group, and the events we do have to be under those three categories.”
The Kirkwood and Webster Groves communities have a history of supporting each other. The Webster Groves DAR chapter has also provided funding to the historic Sappington House in Crestwood. The Webster Groves Herb Society has helped maintain the Mudd’s Grove herb garden for years.
“We’re all in the same boat,” Kirkwood Historical Society President Hill-Jablonski said of the collaboration between Webster Groves and Kirkwood.
The Kirkwood Historical Society hosted the Webster Groves DAR at Mudd’s Grove on Aug. 16 for a reception recognizing the chapter’s contribution to the renovation.
At the event, Hill-Jablonski detailed the renovation process and the society’s mission to preserve Kirkwood history and Mudd’s Grove.
The Kirkwood Historical Society will continue its renovation of Mudd’s Grove by replacing the floorboards in 2023.
Jaksetic described the porch renovation as the first few steps in a much bigger project.
“The porch is something that people did see and recognize,” the past president of the Kirkwood Historical Society said. “Kirkwood is a front-porch community. That’s what makes this house as much as any of the other ones around this area.”
Mya Copeland, a 2022 graduate of Kirkwood High School, attends Northwestern University. She is a summer intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.