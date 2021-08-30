Ste. Genevieve is a living history lesson waiting to be discovered. This must-see destination offers an abundance of quaint shops, historical sites, savory culinary experiences, art and artists, award winning wineries and a variety of local events.
This historic river town is a glimpse back in time with its remarkably preserved Historic District. Founded in 1735, the French Colonial village is the oldest permanent European settlement in Missouri. Ste. Genevieve’s Historic District, designated as a National Historic Landmark, is comprised of 29 types of architecture, with some dating back to the 1700s.
Enjoy an hour or two exploring French colonial America with a walking or driving tour, or check out the Sainte Genevieve Art Center and Art Museum to see displays of the county’s rich art history, as well as artwork by local creators.
Step into a time machine for “Living History Saturdays,” held each Saturday in Ste. Genevieve. Enjoy hands-on history presentations, demonstrations, music and craft activities at historic sites. Activities vary weekly.
Visit national historic landmarks like the Ste. Genevieve Catholic Church, the Bolduc and Lemeilleur Houses, or The Green Tree Tavern — the oldest verified vertical log building in the city.
Ste. Genevieve also has plenty in store for nature lovers. The town is surrounded by an abundance of outdoor activities. Go birding at Kaskaskia Island, take a ride across the Mississippi on the Ste. Genevieve-Modoc Ferry, or spend an afternoon with tigers at Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary.
With natural springs, canyons, state parks and even golf, Ste. Genevieve has everything needed for a fantastic family vacation.
Upcoming Events
On Friday, Sept. 17, visit Ste. Genevieve for the “Moon Over Market,” an evening full of chocolate, mead, honey, musicians and artisans, featuring special guests Jeremy Boyer, organist for the St. Louis Blues and the St. Louis Cardinals. Snack on charcuterie, enjoy unique chocolate and mead pairings, and shop at numerous vendors. Regular admission is free. VIP admission is $25 and earns guests a charcuterie box, plus three chocolate and mead pairings.
The region’s finest plein air painters will paint outside surrounded by scenic Victorian structures and gardens in the “Plein Air Competition, Show and Sale,” held Sept. 22-26. Vote for the best paintings on Saturday or Sunday night, and see who wins up to $2,400 in awards.
On Sept. 24 and Oct. 22, from 6 to 9 p.m., participating shops and galleries will extend their hours and provide a festive atmosphere for the Fourth Friday Art Walk. Stroll through downtown to view the creativity on display in local galleries, shops and restaurants.
The Ste. Genevieve Encampment is Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Step back in time and enjoy living history, craft demonstrations, children’s games and drill instruction.
For a howling good time, check out “Night of the Werewolf” on Oct. 16. Take a lantern-led tour of the Bolduc house and listen to werewolf stories and folklore while enjoying s’mores around a campfire.
Heritage Day, held on Oct. 23, is a celebrating of history, reverie and reminiscence dedicated to the hardworking forefathers of Ste. Genevieve. See how it used to be done, from farming to cooking to lace-making. Stay until the evening for the “Deja Vu Spirit Reunion” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Visitors will experience spooky stories, tour a cemetery by lantern light and chat “face to face” with friendly spirits as part of the annual Foundation for Restoration of Ste. Genevieve fundraiser.
On Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., enjoy live music, crafts, corn hole and yard games, bonfires and children's games as we celebrate the venerable pecan.
To learn more about Ste. Genevieve and its many events, visit www.visitstegen.com.