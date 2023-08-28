Step back in time with a visit to the historic cities of Potosi and Caledonia, Missouri. Just over an hour south of St. Louis, Potosi is the seat of Washington County. The proud and historic town is known as the “Cradle of Texas.”
Stephen Austin, who settled Austin, was born in Potosi to its own founder, Moses Austin. The city was once known as “Mine Au Breton.”
Choose an outdoor activity at one of the city’s parks or local conservation areas, or enjoy golf at one of two courses. Historic tours are available by appointment at Perry Cemetery, the Mine Au Breton Historical Society Museum and the Mine Au Breton Park.
Spend a relaxing evening at family-owned Edg-Clif Vineyard, Winery & Brewery, located at 10035 Edg-Clif Drive. This sustainably-farmed vineyard has been active since 1926. In addition to tastings on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Edg-Clif offers tours year-round.
Bring a picnic basket to enjoy the afternoon in beautiful country surroundings or enjoy a meal on the outdoor pavilion with plenty of room for children to play. For a longer experience, consider a stay at one of Edg-Clif’s affordable and historic cottages.
Those aiming for multiple visits should consider joining the “Hand Picked Wine Club,” which grants access to special year-round events. Experience the grape harvest with Fall Harvest Celebrations in September; roast marshmallows, wear costumes and enjoy a chili cook-off during the October Spooktacular; and taste special vintages in the winery during the December Holiday Party. Members can also access off-site events throughout the year.
Visit edg-clif.com for more information.
Caledonia
Near several of Missouri’s most popular state parks along Highways 21 and 32 is the historic village of Caledonia. The heart of the Bellevue Valley, Caledonia boasts a variety of places to shop, stay and eat. The town’s famous Village Barn is a popular site for wedding receptions.
Caledonia is home to over 20 beautiful historic homes, businesses, churches and cemeteries to visit.
Check out Old Village Mercantile, an authentic 1909 mercantile that takes visitors back to a simpler time. Enjoy 600 varieties of old-fashioned candy, fudge and homemade ice cream. There’s also a coffee house and smoothie bar, antique gallery and gifts.
Nearby, take a climb on the giant Elephant Rocks or visit Johnson Shut Ins to play in the shallows of the East Fork of the Black River.
To plan a trip to Caledonia, visit caledoniamo.org. Learn more about Old Mercantile Village at oldvillagemercantile.com.