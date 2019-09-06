On Sept. 4, Bayer awarded The Magic House® St. Louis Children’s Museum a $500,000 grant to create the Bayer STEM Pathway, a hands-on, interactive exhibit that will be designed to spark a life-long interest in STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, — in the young people who visit the not-for-profit museum.
The Bayer STEM Pathway, scheduled to debut in 2020, will allow visitors to walk through a path that will feature exhibits on various STEM-based career fields as well as current and historical figures who have made significant STEM discoveries.
“We believe the Bayer STEM Pathway will inspire children to see that a wide range of interests and activities can translate into present and future STEM-focused careers,” said Beth Fitzgerald, President of The Magic House. “We’re grateful for Bayer’s continued support of our STEM initiatives. We look forward to offering an innovative learning environment that nurtures the next generation of STEM experts.”
The Bayer STEM Pathway will connect to The Magic House’s recently opened STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Center. The special corridor will allow children and families to remain in a secure and engaging space as they move between wings.