Discount apparel and home goods chain Stein Mart announced recently that it filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection and will close all of its stores for good. This includes the location in Rock Hill at 9610 Manchester Road.
The company, based out of Jacksonville, Florida, reported in a press release the company has launched store liquidations and closing processes.
“The combined effects of a challenging retail environment coupled with the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have caused significant financial distress on our business," said CEO Hunt Hawkins. "The company has determined that the best strategy to maximize value will be a liquidation of its assets pursuant to an organized going out of business sale. The Company lacks sufficient liquidity to continue operating in the ordinary course of business. I would like to thank all of our employees for their dedication and support.”
Court filings and other documents related to the process are available here.