The Kirkwood School District Board of Education recently approved Stefanie Limpert as the next principal for North Glendale Elementary School, effective July 1, 2023.
Limpert has been in education for more than 27 years. She has worked in the Kirkwood School District since 2012 and served as assistant principal at Westchester Elementary since 2014.
In 2020, Limpert served as the administrator for the Kirkwood K-5 At Home Learning program, where she led educators throughout the district in adapting and innovating to ensure learning could continue for families that chose to have their students remain virtual. Prior to working in Kirkwood schools, she worked in St. Charles and Windsor school districts.
“Throughout her career, and especially during her time in Kirkwood schools, Dr. Limpert has shown herself to be a responsive and caring leader who strives to improve outcomes for all students,” Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich said. “That came through during the rigorous process we engaged in to help us find the next principal for North Glendale Elementary School.”
Limpert will succeed Jennifer Sisul, who is retiring after a 28-year career in education. Sisul has been a principal in the Kirkwood School District for the past 12 years and has led North Glendale Elementary since 2020.
Limpert earned her doctorate in educational leadership and administration from Lindenwood University. She holds two master’s degrees in elementary education and education administration, both from Missouri Baptist University. She also has a bachelor of science in education from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.