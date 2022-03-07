In response to another letter, let’s continue the conversation about stealth agendas in the Webster Groves School District. It’s dawning on more people that for years now, a far left group of activists has been stealthily pushing school board candidates and willing school administrators to force their desired political ideologies onto young children in WGSD classrooms. The results are clear — academics sliding, chaos at the high school, staff leaving, enrollment dropping at an unprecedented rate and a hapless school board.
Last year the district stealthily adopted a new activist social studies K-8 curriculum from the far left Southern Poverty Law Center with help from a consultant that calls himself a “race critical theorist.” Those of us who quietly asked for broad discussion before WGSD began pushing self-evident political ideologies onto children learned some disturbing lessons.
WGSD also stealthily adopted an anti-racism code of conduct/discipline policy, and stealthily renamed it the equity policy after criticism. Anti-racism is the ideology that states that white children can never not be racist, they can only try to be anti-racist. Look up what it has to say about the conjoined twins of racism and capitalism. Maybe this is good. But school board members like Alex Kahn and Allen Todd, who are up for re-election on April 5, didn’t think bringing this into schools was worthy of a serious discussion?
If Missouri adopts education funding that follows students, not systems, it will be the fault of activists pushing their politics in classrooms, not those who want it out. Let’s ask candidates to pledge to introduce a WGSD policy that explicitly forbids the district from pushing political ideologies, with meaningful consequences. Because, as we are seeing, the present system will not last if one group thinks they can do whatever they want with other people’s children in classrooms.
Carter Nixon
Webster Groves