Rachel Sauter grew up playing “store” in her mother’s closet. In 2012, her shopowner dreams came true when she opened Leopard Boutique in Webster Groves with husband John Sauter.
Leopard’s stylists are trained to bring you #MoreCompliments. With personal service and on-trend styling, its kind and knowledgeable staff help fit customers in clothes they love at prices they can afford.
“I derive the most satisfaction from seeing a woman light up when she looks at herself in the mirror,” said Rachel Sauter. “Today, having a healthy body image is something that many women struggle with, including myself. We hope to build women’s confidence at Leopard. That is why our promise to our customers is #MoreCompliments. Our mission isn’t just about getting you compliments, but encouraging you to give more compliments and have grace when receiving them.”
Pre-pandemic, Leopard Boutique had three outlets, but the store is now back to just its flagship location in Webster Groves. Sauter is beginning to see the silver linings of one location. “I have more time to dedicate to my customers and the experience they have in our store. Scaling back has allowed me to focus on the things that make my business unique.”
Leopard has an easy to shop website that Sauter and her team focused on during the pandemic and have continued to grow. With easy to search filters and chat options, you can get help from stylists even when shopping online. Catch Rachel’s live videos going over new arrivals every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on Instagram and Facebook.
Sauter attributes much of her success to her dedicated staff, including Courtney Sedano, who was the first employee hired by Leopard Boutique almost 10 years ago.
“I am so blessed to be in the company of the incredible women who work at Leopard. My staff members take such ownership and pride in the store, and we all have different skills and gifts that we bring to the table to make Leopard the wonderful place it is,” said Sauter.
Leopard Boutique’s inventory is constantly changing, so make sure to stop in regularly, or visit the store online at leopardboutique.com to stay up to date on the latest trends.
“We have lots of new arrivals for spring and summer, and with people going out again and making plans, it feels good to refresh your wardrobe with some updated pieces you feel good in!”
20 Allen Ave. #100 • Webster Groves • 314-961-3220