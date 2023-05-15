Rachel Sauter grew up playing “store” in her mother’s closet. In 2012, her dreams came true when she opened Leopard Boutique in Webster Groves with husband John Sauter.
Sauter’s favorite part of running her business is helping her customers find outfits they feel fabulous in.
“I love getting to know and build relationships with customers and helping to build confidence,” said Sauter. “Women supporting other women is huge and I love that it is something I can be part of in my store, every day.”
Sauter credits much of Leopard Boutique’s success to its skilled staff. Each employee is placed in positions that suit them best, from merchandising to social media and more.
Leopard’s stylists are trained to bring you more compliments. With personal service and on-trend styling, its kind and knowledgeable staff help fit customers in clothes they love at prices they can afford.
“I am so lucky to have such an incredible and dedicated staff,” said Sauter. “Everyone at Leopard treats it like its their own and you can count on incredible service with any of our stylists.”
Years ago, Sauter noticed repeat customers would talk about all the compliments they received while wearing something purchased at Leopard Boutique.
“I heard it enough that it became our promise and our motto! I encourage all women to give more compliments and also receive compliments with thanks and grace,” she said.
Leopard has an easy to shop website. With easy to search filters and chat options, you can get help from stylists even when shopping online. Leopard Boutique’s inventory is constantly changing, so stop in regularly, or visit the store online at leopardboutique.com to stay up to date.
“It’s rare for a small business to have its full inventory online, and something we are proud of,” said Sauter.
20 Allen Ave. Ste. 100 • Webster Groves
314-961-3220