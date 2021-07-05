Consider me also surprised that the Times published Jonathan Waite’s opinion piece, “The Pied Piper of Hell.” The Times states that they will not print “personal attacks” and “inflammatory rhetoric.” I am disappointed to see both put into the paper for all to read. I am sorry my friends in the LGB and trans communities back where I grew up had to endure reading something so painful.
I simply want this message printed in the pages of the Times to all the readers in the LGB and trans communities: You are wanted, you are loved, you are needed and you are amazing. Stay strong and be proud about who you are. You are amazing. Continue to be stellar.
Christopher Swanson
Austin, Texas